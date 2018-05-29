LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television's LRPA After Dark” will broadcast the 1951 musical comedy “At War With the Army,” starring the classic comedy team of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, June 1 and 2.
Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis made 16 movies together over the span of their careers. “At War With the Army” was their third movie, but their first starring vehicle. Their roles in this film, as in all of their movies, follow typecasting: Martin as the handsome Romeo, Lewis as the luckless jokester. “At War With the Army” has everything that you’d expect from a Martin and Lewis movie: loads of wonderful slapstick moments, as well as songs, shtick, crazy mix-ups and zany antics, and even a spoof of Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald in “Going My Way.”
Non-subscribers can view the broadcasts by logging into LRPA's live stream at www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.