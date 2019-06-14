LACONIA — During the month of June, LRPA is holding their inaugural 'Festival of the Restival,' a celebration of B movies. Watch Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 p.m. for 1971’s 'Evel Knievel' starring George Hamilton.
'Evel Knievel' is a satiric biography of Bobby “Evel” Knievel, played by Hamilton, famed motorcycle daredevil and self-proclaimed American gladiator.
Other upcoming films are 'Spider Baby' (1964) on June 21-22 and 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1959) on June 28-29.
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org.
