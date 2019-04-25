LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and Saturday April 27, will screen the 1940 romantic comedy 'His Girl Friday' on LRPA After Dark. The film stars Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Ralph Bellamy.
In 'His Girl Friday,' reporter Hildy Johnson, played by Russell, resigns from her job at a Chicago newspaper, and is continually pursued by her former editor and husband Walter Burns, portrayed by Grant, who sends her telegrams trying to get her to return. She has gotten a quickie divorce and is set to marry insurance salesman Bruce Baldwin, played by Bellamy, the next day. Burns then plans a story he hopes Johnson won't refuse to write.
Adapted from the stage play 'The Front Page' and directed by Howard Hawks, it’s one of the first films to use fast-paced, overlapping dialogue. Grant and Russell even ad-libbed some of their dialogue.
Watch LRPA TV on Atlantic Broadband channel 25, or visit www.lrpa.org to stream live.
