LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television closes out its “May Murder Madness” tribute to vintage film noir this Friday and Saturday with the intense 1949 thriller "D.O.A." starring Edmond O’Brien and Pamela Britton.
Told in flashback, “D.O.A.” introduces us to Frank Bigelow (O’Brien), a businessman visiting San Francisco for a carefree week of bachelor fun before he weds his fiancée Paula Gibson (Britton). O’Brien meets up with a group of salesmen and winds up in a wild, waterfront jazz bar, only to have a mysterious stranger switch his drink. O’Brien wakes up in the morning with the hangover of his life. Feeling worse and worse, he visits a hospital, where doctors give him tragic news: he has been poisoned with “luminous toxin,” and there’s no antidote. The poisoning must have been deliberate, but who could have done it, and why? With nothing to lose, Bigelow spends his next frantic days attempting to solve the mystery of own murder.
Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging into the LRPA live stream at www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.