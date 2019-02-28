LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will present the final weekend of Oscar-nominated films on March 1-2 with 1952’s 'The Snows of Kilimanjaro.' The film stars Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward and Ava Gardner. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography. It also received a Directors Guild of America nomination and was named one of the Top Ten Films of 1952 by the National Board of Review.
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband channel 25. Live stream by visiting www.lrpa.org.
