LACONIA — Alfred Hitchcock enjoyed more than 50 years as one of cinema’s most intriguing and successful directors. LRPA After Dark is celebrating the "Master of Suspense” during his birthday month of August with a festival of some of his early works. Join LRPA Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. First up this weekend, Aug. 2-3, is Hitchcock’s 1936 espionage thriller 'Sabotage,' starring Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka and John Loder.
London goes dark, and people at a cinema are angry, demanding their money back. As the blackout occurs, the cinema’s owner, Karl Verloc, played by Homolka, comes home through the back entrance, pretending that has been asleep. When his younger wife, played by Sidney, comes to get him, Verloc tells her to refund the customers’ money, as he will be coming into money soon. Shortly thereafter, the electricity is restored, and it is revealed that the blackout was an act of sabotage on the city’s power grid.
The film includes one of Hitchcock’s most infamous scenes, involving a young boy, a crowded bus and London’s always-busy Piccadilly Circus. The scene shocked and divided both audiences and critics in 1936, and is still quite powerful more than 70 years later.
Other films that will air during “Alfred in August” are:
Aug. 2-3 'Sabotage' (1936), Aug. 9-10 'The 39 Steps' (1935), Aug. 16-17 classic episodes of 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' and 'Suspicion,' Aug. 23-24 'The Lady Vanishes' (1939), Aug. 30-31 'The Lodger – A Story of the London Fog' (1927).
To live stream or learn more, visit www.lrpa.org.
