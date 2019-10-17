LACONIA— During October on LRPA After Dark, celebrate the scary season with the fourth annual Shocktoberfest. Next up to be screened Oct. 18-19, at 10:30 p.m., is 1965’s 'The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,' directed by Mario Bava and starring Virginia Leith and Herb Evers.
Dr. Bill Cortner, played by Evers, is a young but unorthodox surgeon who has been experimenting in his home lab with transplanted body parts. He has been stealing human body parts from the hospital, and administrators are getting suspicious. Bill is engaged to a nurse, Jan Compton, Leith. While driving together, they have an automobile wreck and Jan is decapitated. He brings her head to his laboratory and manages to keep the brain alive. Bill then abducts Doris Powell, a disfigured model, which he intends to attach to his fiancee's head. Jan manages to communicate with another of Bill's creations, and the three try to escape.
The last installment in Shocktoberfest is Oct. 25-26, 'Carnival of Souls' (1962).
For more information or to live stream, visit www.lrpa.org.
