TILTON — Twenty-four artists who participated in the Lakes Region Art Association’s Paint a Square contest recently celebrated the results of their collective efforts. The reveal of the finished work was held Sept. 27, at the LRAA gallery.
Each artist received a portion from a photograph of a rock and flower garden. The image was donated by professional photographer and LRAA member Nancy Rand. The 24 inch by 36 inch reproduced photo was then divided into 24, separate six by six inch squares. Contest entrants selected, by blind draw, a square. Each artist used the media of their choosing to color their square; watercolor, oil, pastel, pencil, beads, acrylic, or photo. The finished artwork is on public display at the gallery. The public is invited to vote for their favorite square. On Nov. 1, the votes will be counted and the square receiving the greatest number of votes will be tallied and the winner will be awarded the finished work.
The Lakes Region Art Association gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
