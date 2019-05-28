TILTON — Starting on June 1, the Lakes Region Art Association will hold one of its three art shows at the LRAA Art Gallery. The June show is titled “Flora & Fauna of New Hampshire,” and features art and photograph submissions from LRAA members. All show entries reflect New Hampshire greenery such as plants, trees, landscapes, seascapes, lakes and native wildlife. The exhibit showcases what is special about living in and visiting New Hampshire.
The show will run from Saturday, June 1-Saturday, June 29 at the LRAA Art Gallery, open weekly Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The gallery is located at 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132 at Tanger Outlets.
An opening reception will be held in the evening on Saturday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m. Light Refreshments will be served. The reception will be an opportunity for the public to view the exhibit and meet members of the association and submitting artists. In addition to show entries, there are also several gallery panels of additional artwork and photographs.
The reception and show are free and open to the public. Richard Hartman, LRAA president, said the association is encouraging area residents and visitors to attend the show to see how artists portray what they love about living in New Hampshire. Other activities will include coloring sheets for children, and participation in painting or coloring a portion of The Old Man of the Mountain community art piece.
