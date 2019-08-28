LACONIA — Artist Stephen Hall will be exhibiting his Loving Laconia paintings at Annie’s Cafe and Catering, 138 Gilford Ave., Sept. 1-30.
After moving to the Lakes Region, surrounded by lakes and mountains, what drew Hall most were the historical and iconic scenes and buildings. While inspired by his surroundings, what he found most compelling were the water-powered mills, farms, neighborhoods, and city streets rich in color and story.
Hall especially enjoyed painting the Colonial Theater. The artist states that his hope is by looking at his art, viewers will notice the warm red of the bricks and the architectural details.
His paintings can also be viewed at VynnArt Gallery in Meredith, Brothers Gallery in Wolfeboro, and by visiting www.stevehallart.com.
For more information about Annie's Cafe and Catering, visit www.anniescafeandcatering.com. For more information about the exhibit, email stevehallart@gmail.com.
