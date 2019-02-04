MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, in addition to their professional productions, is also home to community theatre and education programming. Their commitment to education is being demonstrated in a first-ever collaborative production with New Hampton School to bring John Cariani’s 'Love/Sick' to the stage Feb. 15-17.
The cast and production team represent both the Winnipesaukee Education Department and the theatre program at New Hampton School, a co-educational boarding and day school. 'Love/Sick' is told in a series of vignettes that take place one evening.
“The Winnipesaukee Playhouse and New Hampton School have been successful community partners in so many other ways that co-producing a play seemed like a logical extension of that collaboration. We are all very excited to be taking this next step,” said Timothy L’Ecuyer, education director for the playhouse.
“This developing relationship with the playhouse is providing our students a new and enriching experience. The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s education department gives them the opportunity to work on a professional stage, while still providing the nurturing environment that their education deserves. They also get to interact with students from other schools who bring different experiences and insight,” said Joe Sampson, New Hampton School’s director of theatre.
Sampson, who is also directing this joint production, has a cast of ten students from the school and the region, some even traveling to rehearsals from Concord. The young actors are Evan Britton, Claire Gardner, Todd Hamlett, Keisha Johnson, Polina Ostrovskaya, Christopher Renaud, Chelsea Sasserson, Jake Schottenfeld, Harry Shen, and Augusta Truesdale, and some play multiple roles. The production staff includes stage manager Chris Slater, set designer Andrew Stuart, costume design by Lesley Pankhurst, lighting design from Thom Beaulieu, sound design from Neil Pankhurst and Melissa Mellor on props.
Performances at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse are scheduled for Feb. 15-17, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or calling 603-279-0333.
For more information about the New Hampton School, visit www.newhampton.org.
