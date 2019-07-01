MEREDITH — Nicholas Wilder is no stranger to the Meredith stage, this summer marking his seventh return to the playhouse. Rebecca Tucker is also a Winnipesaukee veteran, returning with Wilder for the current comedy 'Moon Over Buffalo.'
The two play former engaged couple Paul and Rosalind onstage, and offstage, they are engaged and looking forward to hearing real-life wedding bells next summer. The two met performing together, and continue to as often as they are able, at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse and in regional theater nationwide.
Wilder and Tucker appear alongside a cast of returning actors area audiences have seen before at the playhouse. Tom Bengston and Molly Pietz Walsh appear as George and Charlotte, leads in a small acting company appearing in Buffalo, New York. A.J. Ditty, Lindsey Bristol, Barbara Webb, and Landon Shaw round out the cast as Howard, Eileen, Ethel, and Richard.
The show, written by Ken Ludwig, is playing through July 6. For tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or call 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.