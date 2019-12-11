LACONIA — Local author Catherine Dougherty Waldron, writer of the Christmas novella "Music, Memories & Love," will visit Annie's Book Stop on Saturday, Dec. 21. Waldron's debut novel, "In Polyester Pajamas," won a New Hampshire Writer’s Project Readers’ Choice Award for outstanding work of fiction. Her second and third novels, "In Woolen Bikinis" and "In Leather Chaps," were sequels and created a trilogy, the Jean and Rosie books. Her books are published under her former name, Catherine Dougherty.
Waldron has recently opened Give A Salute!, a publishing business, and Read. Write. Care., a monthly subscription box business for readers and writers of all ages, with an office in the Belknap Mill. For more information, visit www.giveasalute.com.
Stop by Annie’s Book Stop on Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, to meet the author and pick-up some signed copies of her books, great for gifts. Annie’s is situated on the Barton’s Motel property at 1330 Union Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.