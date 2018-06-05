LINCOLN — Local artist Michelle Dunn will has an exhibit, “A Face in the Crowd,” on display during June and July at the Lincoln Public Library, located at 22 Church St.
There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., with light refreshments served. All art is for sale, and prints will be available.
The new exhibition features never-before-shown art painted in acrylics on canvas. The alive sunflower paintings are based upon reference photographs taken at Longview Farm in Plymouth. Dunn said the sunflower paintings represent the faces of individuals who have overcome adversity. Each flower represents a person who is going through recovery, someone who loves an addicted person, someone who had the strength to make a change in his life, or someone who has accepted help. Each person has hope and each person has lived.
“These sunflowers represent all of us standing together,” she said. “Powerful together, none are alone. When you see these new paintings, look carefully. There is someone you know in the crowd.
Dunn originally came from Rhode Island and now she paints in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Dunn’s painting “Warrior” — part of her Dead Flower Series — won “Best in Show” at the 33rd Plymouth Fall Art Show by The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth University.
