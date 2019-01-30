TILTON — Alexandra Sevigney won the Lakes Region Art Association gallery raffle in the month of December, and received a painting donated by Mary Belecz. Belecz is a watercolorist and a member of the gallery, located at the Tanger Outlet. The painting is titled 'Winter Wonderland.' Sevigney was thrilled to win the painting, as she is a freelance artist herself. She is currently enrolled in New England College in Henniker, majoring in fine arts and creative writing. She has illustrated a book which will be coming out soon. She is a frequent visitor to the gallery, and wants someday to be a member.
Belecz focuses on nature in her watercolors, and had many Christmas paintings on exhibit this year. She depicts foxes, snowmen and outdoors winter scenes.
For the month of January, the gallery is featuring Kathy Rice's watercolor painting 'Quiet Moments' as the raffle prize of the month. It can be seen in the gallery, and her work can be seen in the window. Rice is a new artist in the gallery and uses a variety of media, such as watercolor, printmaking and oil paint. She paints nature scenes and objects from nature.
The raffle is free, and visitors can sign up at the gallery. The raffle is offered for a month.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is located at the Tanger Outlets, across from the Chocolate Factory, and is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
