PLYMOUTH — Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Taylor recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.
Taylor is a full professor at Berklee College of Music, where he has taught a stage performance course since 1989.
Taylor will perform at Flying Monkey Performance Center on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 39 S. Main St. For more information and tickets, visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com/event-detail/livingston-taylor/2019-03-02.
