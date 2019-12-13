LACONIA – Viola is shipwrecked in a violent storm off the coast of Illyria; in the process, she has lost her twin brother, Sebastian. She disguises herself as a boy and assumes the name Cesario for protection. Thus disguised, Viola becomes a page in the service of Orsino, the Duke. This is the story of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night; or What you Will.”
Everyone is invited to join us as Advice to the Players presents this live performance, Monday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook to keep up with all our free, public events. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400 for more information about this premiere not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Lakes Region.
