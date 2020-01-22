GILFORD — The classic musical 'Little Mermaid Jr.' comes to the stage at Gilford Middle School this month, for the second time.
After hosting auditions in November, Director Matt Demko, Vocal Coach Melissa Nutter and Choreographer Heidi Noyes-Bourgeois cast of over 75 students, and began rehearsals.
Three high school students are also working with the cast. Cammy Marshall is helping the dancers, Brenna O’Connor is assisting students with building their characters and line readings, and Mae Kenny is helping the costume crew.
Art teacher Aaron Witham designed and built the set and the projections, with the help of middle school students. High school production assistants provided help with costume, props, publicity and tech work. Denise Sanborn, music teacher at GMS and GHS, will also provide vocal instruction to the cast. High School technical director Scott Piddington will lend technical assistance. Kristen Nazer is the costume designer, leading a team of parents.
In 'Little Mermaid Jr.,' two entirely different casts will present the show. The “Part of Your World” and “Under The Sea” casts perform on alternate nights.
Riley Powers and Avery Hennig play Ariel, Logan Grant and Harry Jenkins are Prince Eric, Abby Kenyon and Norah Lee act as Ursula, Grace Cook and Matteo VanSteensburg share the role of Sebastian, Anna Coapland and Charli Eddy are Flounder, Sydney Eastman and Addy Wenig alternate as Scuttle, Bryce Cook and Ben Smith play King Triton, Hunter Bell and Kali Griffin act as Flotsam, Taryn Limanni and Anya Bourgeois will be Jetsam, and Michael Guerin and Nehemiah Manon-Marquis share the role of Chef Louis. They are supported by an ensemble of 60 students in fifth to eighth grade.
The show has performances Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Performances are at the Gilford High School auditorium, and tickets are $10 at the door.
