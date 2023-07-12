MOULTONBOROUGH — Harry Vogel fell in love with loons while he was howling for wolves.
“As a field biologist,” he explains, “I was working for Algonquin Park doing a study on wolves.” To find out where the wolf packs were located, Vogel and other biologists howled for them.
When Vogel and the team members howled for the wolves, they heard a haunting and strangely beautiful answering call. It was not wolves, but loons. Vogel remembers, “By the end of that summer, I was hooked on loons. I got a master’s degree in zoology, and my thesis was on loon behavior.” Later, he worked with the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey.
Vogel met members of the Loon Preservation Committee at a conference and got to know them and their work in New Hampshire. When the group needed a new director, they urged Vogel to apply. He did so, realizing the position was a good fit due to his interest in loons.
That was 27 years ago, and Vogel was hired. Today, he is the senior biologist and executive director of the Loon Preservation Committee, with headquarters on Lees Mill Road.
The impressive job title means much less to Vogel than helping the loon population. He is dedicated to saving the magnificent and mysterious loons that inhabit the lakes around the state.
“The current status of the loons is much better than when I started this job,” Vogel says. “Loons are still a threatened species, but the population has more than quadrupled. However, as the loon population grows, so do the threats. In 1975 we weren’t thinking of lead sinkers or climate change and its impact on the lakes. New things have come up, but we continue growing the loon population. Currently, eight out of 10 loons in New Hampshire benefit from the work of the Loon Preservation Committee.”
Vogel says we are about halfway to a recovered loon population, but such things as the increased building on the lakes affects those efforts. Loons nest right next to the water, and when lakefront building happens, the nests are sometimes disrupted. Humans can alter the shoreline and displace loons. There also are more boats on the lakes these days.
And the issue of lead sinkers used in fishing is a significant problem.
“It is against the law in New Hampshire to sell or use lead sinkers, or jigs 1 ounce or less, because they can be ingested by loons,” Vogel emphasizes. “The smallest lead sinker will kill a bird within two to four weeks of ingesting. I am certainly not advocating that people stop fishing, but we tell people to clean out their old tackle boxes and get rid of lead tackles.
“We are now paying people to bring us their lead tackle. Bring in 1 ounce or more to Loon Preservation headquarters in Moultonborough, or drop them off at one of the 15 shops listed at loonsafe.org. If people hand in the old lead tackle, they will get a voucher for loon-safe, non-lead tackle. We are a small nonprofit, but we are serious about getting rid of lead tackle and willing to shell out money to do so.”
Vogel says the worst part of his job is picking up a dead or dying loon that has ingested lead tackle. He stresses that it is a terrible way for a loon to die and unnecessary.
Close to a dozen Loon Preservation field biologists are working to help the birds recover. Vogel appreciates the many dedicated volunteers and board of directors members also passionate about saving the loons.
Public awareness is vital for the loon population to increase. With that in mind, a big day for the Loon Center is Saturday, July 15, 8-9 a.m., when the annual loon census will occur. A Loon Festival will welcome the public to the Loon Center the same day. The festival is a family-oriented event with staff biologists talking about the loons, crafts, face painting, games and hiking the trails on the property. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The New Hampshire Senate is also aware of the threatened loon population and to create awareness has declared July 15 as Loon Appreciation Day.
While he talks of the dangers to loons, Vogel is not against what makes life fulfilling for those who reside or visit the lakes. Instead, he wants to inform readers how to help the magnificent loons that people admire.
He says, “Loons were here long before us, and they have an intrinsic right to be here. They are sensitive to human disturbance, but they are also charismatic species. Property values increase if there are loons on a lake. Loons have a huge public appeal; many people know and care about these birds. This appeal is a powerful force for conservation. Recovering the loon population helps the people and economy of New Hampshire.”
Many factors brought about the decline of the loon population. Years ago, humans persecuted loons because it was thought they were taking fish. Vogel says, “But we have come a long way. In 1975, we started our work to figure it out. We talked to people about the needs of the loons. Over time things improved. There were about 100 pairs of loons back then, and now there are around 345 pairs. That is a new record for us.”
Because a loon has just one to two chicks per year, the totals aren’t enough to recover the population and take the bird off the endangered list.
Vogel adds, “This year, we still have loons on nests and hope for a good survival rate.”
Vogel and staff will soon have figures to share for those who want to know how the loons fared this year. The State of the Loon Presentation talk will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m., with Vogel presenting results.
Volunteers are always welcome to help the Loon Preservation Committee, and Vogel praises their work. “Also, everyone can help by keeping an eye out for loons on your lake to help us figure out the population of the birds.”
Being at the job for almost three decades is a long time, but Vogel has no plans to move on.
“I love the job,” he says. “I get to help the loons, animals I love. I also get to work with great people. This isn’t a job; it’s a calling.”
Visit loon.org or call 603-476-5666 for hours, events, and volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.