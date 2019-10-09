TILTON — Artist, graphic designer and painter Tom Hitchcock will be conducting six sessions of drawing classes, beginning Oct. 12 and running to Nov. 16, at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery.
Hitchcock’s career as an artist ranges from Madison Avenue, producing graphics and illustrations seen around the world, to Pittsfield, where now semi-retired, his focus is on painting, drawing and teaching art. “It’s inspiring for me to see people, who never thought they could draw, take my class and then produce a finished piece of art far better than they imagined,” said Hitchcock. His two-hour workshops will focus on the fundamentals of drawing, group discussions and critiques. "Don’t worry about making mistakes, because mistakes are the best teacher. I will teach you how to avoid them and discover your hidden talents too," he added.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is located at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To register for Hitchcock’s drawing classes, visit the gallery or contact him at 603-496-6768.
