LACONIA — Cathy Clifford will host a workshop for local artists to learn to create a sea glass art picture on March 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lakes Region Creative Aging Center. The class fee is $50 for a 10 x 12 inches picture, and includes supplies.
Clifford's sea glass art studio in Moultonborough was recently featured on WMUR Chronicles.
“Growing up in a small town in New Hampshire I developed a love of making anything with my hands. I started teaching in my twenties to small groups of children. I continued creating and teaching different types of art up until a few years ago. I discovered resin art while making jewelry. I made pendants, belt buckles and small pieces. I decided to create on a larger scale in frames and windows. Today I love that you can take memories, tokens from trips and reuse to make something beautiful.”
For more information and to register, call Linda Howard at 603-267-273-0125, or e-mail lhoward@bm.org. Lakes Region Creative Aging Center is at 17 Church St.
