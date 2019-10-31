CONCORD — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will help people enjoy the remaining days of fall and kick off the holiday shopping season with two events Nov. 2-3. New Hampshire Open Doors will take place across the state, with craftsmen and local businesses opening their doors to provide a behind-the-scenes look at their work. A new event for the weekend, CRAFTED, will feature more than 40 League craftsmen, New Hampshire-made spirits and cocktails, and tastings from restaurants in Portsmouth.
Local participants include Penny Burke at Squam Lake Artisans in Center Harbor, Barbara Platts-Comeau and Bill Comeau at Riverview Artisans in Bristol, Jim and Brad Tonner at TwinDesigns Gift Shop in Bristol, and Sarah and Donald Hundgen at Hundelrut Studio in Plymouth.
“We’re always looking for new ways to bring art and fine craft to people where they are,” said Miriam Carter, executive director, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
New Hampshire Open Doors, now in its 14th year, sees artisans and craftsmen greet visitors at their studios and businesses, and offer tours, demonstrations and refreshments. Artwork is available for purchase.
In addition to studios and galleries across the state featuring a variety of artwork, several small businesses with food, drink and agriculture offerings will also participate, including Cold Garden Spirits and Fox County Smoke House in Canterbury. League of New Hampshire Craftsmen fine craft galleries across the state will also be taking part in NH Open Doors.
New Hampshire Open Doors takes place Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3. The event is free, and presented with support from the State of New Hampshire.
To learn more about New Hampshire Open Doors, visit www.nhopendoors.com. To learn more about CRAFTED, visit www.nhcrafts.org/events/crafted.
