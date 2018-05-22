CONCORD — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s 2018 Annual Ornament is “Peace,” hand-made from porcelain white clay and stoneware by juried member Sibel Alpaslan. It is the first Annual Ornament to be made from clay.
The limited-edition Annual Ornament features a dove soaring over a ring and star. Alpaslan drew her inspiration for the ornament from the symbolic meaning of a dove: love, promise, and hopefulness. The ring’s turquoise color represents the greens of the earth and the blues of the ocean.
“Peace,” dated, numbered and signed by the artist, comes gift-boxed and sells for $24.50.
Annual ornaments are sold exclusively at the League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries, the League’s online store at nhcrafts.org, League Headquarters in Concord, and at the annual Craftsmen’s Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort, on Aug. 4-12.
For more than 30 years, the ornaments have been a must-have holiday treasure for many who appreciate the craft.
Each year, juried members of the League submit a piece to be considered for the Annual Ornament competition. Their work is reviewed by the managers of the League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries and a winner is selected.
Sibel Alpaslan has been studying and making ceramics for more than 25 years. She completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Marmarra in Istanbul, Turkey. Upon graduation, she opened her own ceramics gallery in Kusadasi, Turkey. She moved to the United States eight years ago and considers America her new home.
“As I mix my Turkish past with many new American influences, I love the new artistic recipe that is created,” she said.
