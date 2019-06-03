CONCORD — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen recently selected the design for its 2019 Annual Ornament. Titled 'Tidings of Joy,' the ornament was designed by Meggin Dossett of Lebanon, a juried member of the league. Each ornament will be handmade by Dossett in her studio.
The limited-edition annual ornament features a bird in flight crafted from textured pewter. Each handcrafted ornament is dated, numbered, and signed by the artist. The ornament comes gift-boxed and sells for $25.
Annual ornaments are sold exclusively at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries, located in Meredith, Center Sandwich, Concord, Hanover, Hooksett, Littleton, Nashua, and North Conway; online; at League Headquarters in Concord; and at the annual Craftsmen’s Fair at the Mount Sunapee Resort, from Aug. 3-11.
From her Midwest upbringing and throughout her post-college years in the Pacific Northwest, Dossett has had a lifelong passion for jewelry. Now residing in New Hampshire, she started making jewelry in 2005. She apprenticed as a silversmith and now has a studio at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon.
For more information about the ornament, visit www.nhcrafts.org/annual-ornament.
