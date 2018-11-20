CONCORD — This holiday season, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries have handmade, functional gifts for sale in all price ranges, including jewelry, pottery, blown glass, wearable art, and home decor.
The league has eight Fine Craft Galleries located statewide, in Center Sandwich, Concord, Hanover, Hooksett, Littleton, Meredith, Nashua, and North Conway. Each gallery is distinct in decor and inventory.
"When you shop at our Fine Craft Galleries you are supporting a local business and a local craftsperson,” said Miriam Carter, executive director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “A handmade gift adds a special touch, and the work our craftsmen create is unsurpassed.”
The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s limited-edition holiday ornament is a gift and collectible item. The 2018 Annual Ornament, Peace, is handmade using porcelain and stoneware by juried member Sibel Alpaslan. Each ornament is dated, numbered and signed by the artist, and comes in a gift box. Peace sells for $24.50 and is available at all of the League Fine Craft Galleries, at League Headquarters, and by visiting nhcrafts.org/webstore.
Special holiday activities are happening at each gallery locations, along with providing helpful advice and personal service.
The League Fine Craft Gallery in Meredith offers the hand-crafted work of over 250 artisans. Visit on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a pop-up show with master weaver and fiber artist Doug Masury. The following Saturday, Dec. 15, visit from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to meet the Meshugenah Hat ladies Marcia and Carla Press. Shoppers will find hats for themselves, or someone on their holiday list. Located on Route 3, 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
In downtown Concord, the League Fine Craft Gallery is celebrating the holiday season during Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-midnight to enjoy special promotions and refreshments as many businesses in downtown are staying open late to celebrate the holiday season! The gallery is located at 36 North Main St.
The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Headquarters is open Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21. On display in the Exhibition Gallery is 'Head to Toe,' featuring wearable art, with many pieces available for purchase. The gallery also has a tree filled with ornaments made by League juried members, including the 2018 Annual Ornament, available for purchase. Create an ornament during Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 7, when the headquarters will be open until 9 p.m. The address is 49 South Main St.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, at the gallery in Hanover, an array of cookies will be available to sample during the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate the Season event and cookie walk. On Friday, Dec. 7, from 4-8 p.m., visitors are invited to make ornaments, enter a raffle, and enjoy hot chocolate and seasonal treats. Located at 13 Lebanon St.
The League Fine Craft Gallery in Hooksett, located at the I-93 northbound Welcome Center, is a holiday shopping stop for those traveling throughout New Hampshire. The gallery has a selection of fine craft, and is a valuable resource for information about League events and activities throughout the state. The gallery is at the Hooksett Rest Area, I-93 north, 530 West River Road.
The League Fine Craft Gallery in Littleton is located in the downtown community noted for its walkable Main Street and Riverwalk. Visitors will find a variety of original handcrafted work for everyone on their list. The address is 81 Main St.
Located in the middle of its historic downtown, the League Fine Craft Gallery in Nashua is a convenient shopping location for both New Hampshire and Massachusetts residents. During the Holiday Stroll on Nov. 24, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., visitors can find gifts for everyone on their list. Located at 98 Main St.
In the heart of North Conway Village, the League’s historic Fine Craft Gallery features the work of over 250 juried members. Visitors are invited to try making their own holiday gifts this season by attending one of the Gallery’s pottery or craft classes. Visit www.northconway.nhcrafts.org for listings, or at the gallery at 526 White Mountain Highway.
The League Fine Craft Gallery in Center Sandwich at Sandwich Home Industries, typically open from May to October, will re-open on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as part of the 42nd Annual Christmas in the Village, a town-wide holiday celebration featuring crafts, food, and entertainment. Located at 32 Main St., on the green.
For more information about the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, including Fine Craft Galleries and holiday hours, call 603-224-3375, email nhleague@nhscrafts.org or visit https://www.nhcrafts.org/shop-for-unique-handmade-art-gifts-this-holiday-season/.
