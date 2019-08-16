TILTON — Award-winning artist and television personality Larry Frates, will introduce a fun and visual workshop for artists at the Lakes Region Art Association on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
The workshop is open to anyone who’d like to know how to explore their artistic skills. His presentation, Having Fun with Composition, will focus on practical composition, observation, interpretation, and imagination, and will also include practical design principles used by artists throughout history. Frates will provide a humorous, illustrated lecture about his own personal composition mistakes over his career and how he turned them around by adopting a good sense of humor to grow and improve his artistic skills. He then will focus on how to apply those same principles to an artist’s own work.
All attending, LRAA members and nonmembers, are encouraged to bring some of their own work for Frates to critique. The meeting is free and will be held at the LRAA Gallery at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
For information, contact the LRAA Gallery at 603-998-0029
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.