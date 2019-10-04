LACONIA — Lakes Region Uncorked offers a chance to enjoy locally-made craft beverages, gourmet foods, and more. In its 7th year, the Lakes Region Community Services event returns to Church Landing at Mill Falls in Meredith on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are grateful for the strong enthusiasm Uncorked generates each year. People look forward to going and sharing the experience with their friends and colleagues,” said Rebecca Bryant, LRCS president and chief executive officer.
Uncorked 2019 features the return of popular vendors along with new additions. “We are happy to welcome 34 vendors and counting this year, including a new local brewery, Twin Barns of Meredith, and more specialty foods from Laconia Village Bakery and La Boca of Wolfeboro, as well as a wonderful Spirits and Sweets pairing table presented by Chef Zach Smith, head chef at Flag Hill Catering and Events,” said Emily Ferrer, LRCS event coordinator.
Guests will sample foods including New Hampshire-made appetizers and hors d’oeuvres, chocolates and bakery specialties, and wood fired pizza, smoked meats, local cheeses, grilled vegetables and fresh farm products, as well as locally roasted coffees.
Uncorked also offers celebrity chef tickets for a 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. seating. Pianist David Lockwood and saxophonist Rik Pfenninger will perform live music.
There will be a silent auction and the pull-a-cork wall of wine, as well as the blue ribbon raffle, offering a chance to win a collection of fine wines worth more than $1,000 in a custom-made display rack. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now, and the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.
Vendors include Black Cove Beverages, Burnt Timber Brewing, Canterbury Aleworks, Coffin Cellars Winery, Cold Garden Spirits, Curts Caterers, Flag Hill Distillery and Winery, Fox Country Smoke House, Hermit Woods Winery, Huckins Farm, Kettlehead Brewing, LaBelle Winery, La Boca, Laconia Village Bakery, Moat Mountain Brewing Co., Moulton Farm, Sap House Meadery, Seven Birches Winery, Squam Brewing, Tamworth Distilling, Tartagia’s Pizza, The Common Man Catering, The Village Store, Twin Barns Brewing Co., Wayfarer Coffee, Whippletree Winery, Winnipesaukee Winery, White Mountain Cupcakery, Winnipesaukee Chocolates, Winnipesaukee Woods Farm, Woodstock Inn Brewery, and Woodshed Roasting Company.
Overnight accommodations for Thursday night are available at a discounted rate at the Inn at Mill Falls and Church Landing. For reservations , call 800-622-6455.
Sponsors are NeuroInternational, title sponsor; Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, tasting guide sponsor; The Maroun Family Foundation, presenting sponsor; CGI Benefits, celebrity chef sponsor; Franklin Savings Bank, fine foods sponsor; Wood & Clay, blue ribbon raffle sponsor; Bank of New Hampshire, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, and Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, CPAs, Grapes, Grains and Orchards sponsors; FirstLight, social media sponsor; Moulton Farm, carriage room sponsor; The Prescription Center, dessert sponsor; Mainstay Technologies, pull-a-cork sponsor; and Meredith Village Savings Bank, coasters sponsor. Sponsorships are available by contacting Jim Hamel at james.hamel@lrcs.org or 603-581-1588.
Tickets are $100 for a pair, or $60 for one in advance. Premier tickets with a celebrity chef session are $95 each, and include a blue ribbon raffle ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.lakesregionuncorked.com or uncorkednh19.eventbrite.com. For more information, email uncorked@lrcs.org or call 603-581-1526.
