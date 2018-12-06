MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra will perform two holiday concerts, on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. Both concerts will be at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium on Route 25 in Meredith.
Fan favorites Seraphim Afflick and Michael Gallagan will perform favorite holiday tunes. Afflick delighted audiences as the orchestra's featured guest last holiday season, and crooner Gallagan has captivated area hearts twice, as a featured holiday artist and with his knock-out solo performance during a Sinatra pops concert.
The concert will feature classic songs of the season, ranging from old favorites to new arrangements.
Afflick, a captivating singer and actress, will sing a variety of selections, including “Santa Baby,” “Ave Maria,” and “O Holy Night.”
Gallagan will offer several orchestral and big band-style arrangements, including “Cold December Night” as heard on the popular Michael Bublé Christmas album, “My Favorite Things” and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”
Duets will abound, with the fabulous “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” the Bing Crosby-David Bowie version of “The Little Drummer Boy,” and “The Prayer” — the gorgeous ballad made famous by Celine Dion and Josh Groban.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students of college age and under. (Please, no children under age 5.) Tickets are available online at www.LRSO.org/tickets, by phone at 800-838-3006, or from our ticket partners Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia. These much-anticipated holiday extravaganzas sell out quickly, so get your tickets early.
The Saturday concert sponsor is Bellwether Credit Union, and its Sunday concert sponsor is Fay’s Boat Yard.
