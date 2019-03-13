MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra LRSO invites the community to a concert Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m., at Moultonborough Academy Theater. Regular concert goers should note the venue change. The concert, Ode to Joy – A Concert for Peace, will be a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the fourth movement of which contains the well-known theme 'Ode to Joy.'
LRSO will be accompanied by the 70-member chorus of the Suncook Valley Chorale, under the direction of Scott Lounsbury. The chorale was organized in Pittsfield in 1982 as part of that town’s bicentennial celebration, and has thrived in the decades since. Now based in Concord, SVC draws singers from surrounding cities and towns. To learn more, visit www.svcnh.org.
In addition to choral accompaniment by SVC, the symphony features four area soloists, soprano Hannah Murray, alto Emily Adams, tenor Fredric Scheff, and bass Mark Andrew Cleveland.
The March 23 concert is the third in LRSO’s 2018-2019 season. The final dual-performance POPS concert will be May 18-19, a tribute to Barbra Streisand, and featuring singer, dancer, and actress Ashley Whalley. For full concert details, visit www.LRSO.org.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages five to college-age. Tickets are available by visiting www.LRSO.org/TICKETS, or from Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia. Tickets may sold at the door starting one hour before the concert, if available.
The LRSO appreciates the support of the Robert T. Smith Family Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.