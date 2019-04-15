MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor and music director Benjamin Greene, invites the community to the final concerts of the 2018-2019 season, with two performances on Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. Both performances are at Inter-Lakes Auditorium.
Ashley Whalley will join the orchestra to perform Streisand - Songs of Love. From Streisand's songbook of albums, stage, and screen, Whalley will sing favorites with the full orchestral accompaniment.
Whalley has appeared as a singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer in several Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre productions including 'Addams Family,' 'Les Miserables,' 'A Chorus Line,' and 'Evita.' She trained at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theatre.
Returning to New Hampshire in 2012, Whalley led the theater program at Tilton School, directing three main-stage productions and teaching acting, voice, and dance to high school students. She owns The Studio at Meredith Bay, a dance studio.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available by visiting www.LRSO.org/tickets, by phone at 800-838-3006, and at Innisfree Bookshop and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
LRSO is grateful to concert sponsor Bank of New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.LRSO.org, or www.facebook.com/LRSO1.
