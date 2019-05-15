LACONIA — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the final concerts of the 2018-2019 season with two performances on Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. Both performances are at Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith.
Ashley Whalley will be featured in "Streisand - Songs of Love." With Streisand's songbook of music from album, stage, and screen, Whalley will be performing a variety of songs across genres, with full orchestral accompaniment.
Whalley is known in the Lakes Region as a singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer in several Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre productions. She has performed, taught, and choreographed worldwide.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students college age and under. Tickets are available by visiting at www.LRSO.org/tickets, by phone at 800-838-3006, and at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
