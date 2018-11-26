MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra invites residents and visitors to experience two holiday concerts on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. Both concerts will be held at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium on Route 25. These holiday shows sell out quickly, so interested attendees are encouraged to get tickets early.
Fan favorites Seraphim Afflick and Michael Gallagan will perform together, singing holiday tunes. Afflick was the featured guest last holiday season, and Gallagan has sung with the orchestra twice, as a featured holiday artist, and with a solo performance in the Sinatra Pops concert.
Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for students, college-age and under. The show is not appropriate for children under age five. Tickets are available by visiting www.LRSO.org/tickets, by calling 800-838-3006, or from tcket partners Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
Bellwether Credit Union is Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra's Saturday concert sponsor, and the Sunday concert sponsor is Fay’s Boat Yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.