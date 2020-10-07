As we enter one of the most beautiful times of the year in New Hampshire you cannot miss the colorful piles of pumpkins in front of the farm stands and on porches. Pumpkins come in all sizes and varieties; they go under the generic name of winter squash, which can include acorn, an orange buff color, butternut, and buttercup. Many consider these the best hard squash; as they have a fine dry flesh and taste a bit like sweet potato. Hubbard is a name for a very large blueish grey squash, which generally has a teardrop shape. Pumpkin is a term applied to all hard-skinned large winter squash.
Spaghetti squash is grown for its fiber and is usually yellow and slightly sweet with a mild flavor and thin shell. The larger ones have thicker strains. They may be steamed and dressed with a flavorful pasta sauce. When the colonists came to this country, they found the Native Americans were growing and eating pumpkins or winter gourds of all varieties. It became a national tradition as the squash ripened around Thanksgiving time. The colonist found that sweetening the pumpkin meat with molasses made a flavorful dish that, when enclosed in pastry became a seasonal national treasure: pumpkin pie. Here's a more savory way to handle the season's last fruit.
Stuffed Pumpkin
4-5lb Pumpkin
Wash the pumpkin; cut a 6-inch circle around the top stem. Remove top and set aside; discard seeds and loose fibers from inside. Place pumpkin in a large Dutch oven. Fill with boiling water to the depth of 6 inches. Add a half-teaspoon salt. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes or until the pumpkin is almost tender but holds its shape. Carefully remove and drain well; pat dry.
For the stuffing:
½lb ground pork
1/2lb ground beef
1 medium onion, minced
Salt, pepper to taste
1 heaping tsp Old Bay poultry seasoning
A big pinch of ground cloves
Saltine Crackers
Put these ingredients- not the saltines! Into a large frying pan and barely cover it with water. Simmer, slowly. The water needs to be absorbed but you do not want the meats to burn. Cook until the water has been absorbed.
Cool and skim off the fat.
Crumble enough saltines into the mixture to make it resemble stuffing. Firmly pack this mixture into the pumpkin and bake in a pan at 350 degrees for at least two hours. Check after 90 minutes, you want the pumpkin to be soft but not lose its shape.
Notes: I added water to the baking pan to allow the pumpkin to steam. I also added more of the spices. When you serve, scoop into the sides of the pumpkin along with the meats.
