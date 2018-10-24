When the leaves start to fall and the air is crisp, it’s time to think of going to your favorite game, be it football, soccer or field hockey, and cheering for your favorite team. Before the game or at half time, the unique American custom of tailgating happens, the trunk of the car or station wagon is opened up, and the picnic begins!
Some people bring grills along, to cook burgers, hot dogs or ribs, and the food accompanying is certain to be hardy and perhaps warming.
This potato salad is served at room temperature and travels well.
Tailgate Potato Salad
½ pound sweet potatoes (one large or two small)
1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
1/2 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into ¼ inch cubes
¼ cup chopped fresh curly parsley
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup chopped red onion
¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted
The dressing
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons grated yellow onion
1/3 cup cider vinegar
1 cup canola oil
1 Tablespoon celery seed
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the sweet potatoes with a stiff brush but do not peel. Prick in several places with the tines of a fork. Bake just until tender when pricked with the tines of a fork, about 30 minutes. The timing will depend on the size of the of the potatoes. Alternatively, scrub and prick the potatoes and microwave on high for 6 minutes. Don’t overcook, or they won’t cut nicely.
Cook the Yukon Golds in a saucepan. In the pan put in enough water to cover the potatoes, bring to a boil, put the potatoes in and bring back to the boil. Cover partially, and cook until tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into ¼ inch cubes.
Cook the butternut squash cubes in boiling water to cover until just tender, about 5 minutes, drain well.
While the potatoes are cooking, make the dressing. In a bowl, mix together the sugar, dry mustard and salt. Stir in the onion, and 2 tablespoons of the cider vinegar and mix until smooth. Gradually beat in the oil and the remaining vinegar. Add the celery seed last. Blend well. The dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead, covered and refrigerated.
In a large bowl gently mix together the Yukon Gold potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash and parsley. Add the dried cranberries, red onion and walnuts, then pour the dressing over all. Mix gently but thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until serving, then bring to room temperature before serving. Serves 6 to 8, and a great potato salad to take to a tailgate party because there are no concerns about mayonnaise spoiling. Serves 6 to 8.
Among other tailgate favorites are chicken wings, whether you pick them in the deli section of the supermarket, or make your own. Few can resist nibbling on a crunchy wing, dipping sauces are a great accompaniment but remember to pack plenty of paper napkins.
Here’s a simple method of dealing with wings if you want to do it yourself.
Mustard chicken wings
¼ cup canola oil
8 – 10 chicken wings
1 ½ cups chicken broth
¼ cup country style (with mustard grains) Dijon mustard
Heat the oil in a small saucepan on the grill (or stovetop). Place the chicken on the coals (or in a skillet) brush with oil. Grill or saute until browned. Add the chicken stock and the mustard to the saucepan, heat and as the wings brown, turn the pieces and brush with the broth mixture. Saute (or grill) turn and baste each time until the wings are brown and crispy. Total time should about 30 minutes, depending on how meaty they are. Pat dry with paper towels and pack to go to the game, or eat them right away if you are already there!
Cheer on the home team and don’t forget the pickles, chips or veggie platter, and above all, enjoy this American tradition and have fun!
Barbara Lauterbach is a member of International Association of Culinary Professionals and a Certified Culinary Professional with extensive background in teaching, lecturing, demonstration and product promotion. She is the author of four cookbooks, and has been published in Cooking Light, Yankee, Fine Cooking and the Boston Globe. She lives in Meredith.
