Food trucks are sweeping the country; every city or town has a variety of mobile food to choose from. Following the national trend, the Lakes Region will not be left behind. We are fortunate to have three in close range, Trolley 27 in Laconia, Pop's Food Creations and North End Specials in Meredith, and Elevens Kinetic Provisions in Sandwich and Tamworth. They are very different in the type of food they serve.
Trolley 27, on Parade Road (Route 106) on the road from Laconia to Meredith, is located on the edge of a par 3 golf course, adjoining the restaurant Tavern 27. The cheerful red and yellow trolley features an outdoor eating arrangement of seating for patrons who wish to eat on the edge of the course. The “Patio Pub” is adjacent to the trolley. The Beer Garden features 45 different New Hampshire brewed beers.
The menu lists gluten free waffles in many forms. North Country Smokehouse hot dogs are gluten free as well, and are served as “waffledogs.” The “Wafflepesaukee” is lobster salad, NH smoked bacon, tomato and lettuce. You can create your own waffle sandwich with either eggs and cheese, bacon, brisket, (hot or cold), or chicken salad BLT.
Baskets of chips may be ordered with a long list of sauces for dipping., including their secret “Inferno” (read hot!) sauce. Along with smoothies and tea, Trolley 27 serves coffee and espresso from the Woodshed Roasting Co.
The Trolley makes an appearance at most Winnipesaukee Muskrat games, serving up its delicious creations. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. To learn more, check out www.trolley27.com or call 603-528-3057.
I learned that all the trolleys or food carts must have, or be tied to, a state-inspected kitchen. For Trolley 27, their link is the tapas restaurant Tavern 27 close by.
Moving up the road to Meredith, I came to Pop’s Food Creations and North End Originals, parked at 338 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3 in Meredith, next to Cumberland Farms. Pop's features Italian inspired food made to order, such as Sub sandwiches all on toasted rolls. I enjoyed an eggplant parmigiana, it was a hard choice between the eggplant and homemade meatball parmigiana Sub, all beef with garlic, parsley and basil, and Romano cheese. Or maybe the Italian sausage(sweet) with sautéed peppers and onions. But if you are not in the "O Sole Mio" mood, traditional hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries, hot dogs and chicken tenders and wings are available.
The kitchen, in the truck, was immaculate, I observed as I watched “Pop” (Carl Sutera, a retired mechanical engineer) put the finishing touches on a steak and cheese sub. His wife Barbara handles the orders with a smile. They are open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and, if you do not choose to eat in their courtyard, you can phone ahead and order for pickup, call 603-279-7677. They have received 5 stars on “Yelp” and are mentioned on Trip Advisor. Carl’s comment on his food was, "I eat it so it’s not junk!” For more information, check out www.popsfoodcreations.com.
In the word of Willie Nelson, “On the Road Again,” I head up Route 25, arriving at the Tamworth Village Farmers’ Market. Held every Saturday morning (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) in the center of town, it is a true slice of New England. Tents dot area, selling everything from pottery to honey, and all things in between. I found the big white food truck of Ashley Bullard, Elevens Kinetic Provisions.
The theme here is “friends to table,” the food is responsibly sourced, fresh, creative and organic when possible. The menu is very creative; the offerings range from the PQ Breakfast Sandwich which consists of sweet potato, cheddar cheese, a poached egg, and “secret sauces”. Chilled gazpacho and a brilliant ruby red borscht are also offered, the borscht bearing the description as "full o’ beets and love.” The Green Bowl is a healthy combo of organic garbanzos, shredded kale, kalamata olives, on a bed of greens, feta and cauliflower and onions, you can opt for a poached egg for an extra $2. The Summer Caper plate offers smoked salmon, caper cream cheese, pickled red onion on Tuscan white. The sweet tooth is not forgotten, who can pass up a chocolate cranberry scone or a gluten-free slice of lemon cake? The menu changes seasonally.
Elevens can also be found in Center Sandwich on Wednesdays, at the Sandwich Farmers’ Market, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., although the Elevens Truck serves from 11 a.m. on.
Ashly is also a very talented caterer, private chef and cooking instructor. For more information, call 603-786-6811.
Barbara Lauterbach is a member of International Association of Culinary Professionals and a Certified Culinary Professional with extensive background in teaching, lecturing, demonstration and product promotion. She is the author of four cookbooks, and has been published in Cooking Light, Yankee, Fine Cooking and the Boston Globe. She lives in Meredith.
