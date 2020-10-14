When I ran a cooking school one of the most frequent requests from my students would be, “teach us something about fish” or “my family doesn’t like fish, it smells” or “how do I buy fish.” There seemed to be a preconceived notion that fish was difficult to cook, released odors, and was difficult to choose good fresh fish at the store.
The first and probably the most important thing about cooking fish is selecting the freshest fish you can find and being aware of the source of the fish. We are fortunate here in New England to be close enough to the ocean to be relatively assured of freshness when buying fish. The first thing is to know the source. Do not be reluctant to ask the person at the fish counter, “Where does it come from?” and “When did it come in?” The fishmonger should not be afraid to give you this information. Ask to smell the fish. There should be no odor. If it is a whole fish the eyes should be shiny. Fish should be consumed within 24 hours of purchasing.
How much fish to buy? A whole fish will generally yield about half its weight in fillets. 3-4oz per person is usually good for a starter course and 6-8oz is usually about right for a main course serving.
This is one of my family’s favorite recipes. It’s called "Scallops Camillo." When buying scallops, shucked or in the shell, I always remove the little piece of gristle that is on the scallop meat itself. This is eatable but becomes rubbery when cooked. Store scallops in glass, if stored in plastic bag or container they become slimy and develop a bad odor.
Scallops, approximately 10 ounces (muscle removed)
1 Cup fine bread crumbs or as needed
1 Egg, seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper, and beaten
Butter for the pan
Sauce:
2 Tbs olive oil
1 Tbs butter
1 tsp chopped onion
½ minced garlic clove
1 tsp chopped parsley
Dip the scallops in the seasoned beaten egg and then in fine bread crumbs. Place in a buttered pan, place a small dot of butter atop each scallop. Broil for five minutes, turn once, broil another five minutes and check for doneness. If scallops are cooked through, heat the olive oil, 1 Tbs melted butter, 1 tsp chopped onion, half a minced garlic clove and the parsley. Sauté for five minutess and serve over scallops.
Basic Baked Fish Fillets
If you’re short on time you can bake any fish fillets this way, it is easily doubled.
1lb. Fish fillets
2Tbs Butter, melted
2 Tbs Fresh lemon juice
2 Tbs White wine
2 Tbs Fine plain bread crumbs
1Tbs Finely chopped fresh parsley
Lemon wedges
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread half of the melted butter in a 9x13 inch oven proof dish. Place the fish fillets skin side down in the dish in a single layer. Pour the remaining butter evenly over the fish, then the lemon juice, then the wine. Top with bread crumbs and place in the oven for 20 minutes or until the fish is completely cooked and piping hot. Serve immediately, adding some of the juices from the baking pan on top of each serving. Top each serving with some of the parsley and serve with the lemon wedges. The thicker the fillets, the longer the baking time. Check with a fork for doneness.
