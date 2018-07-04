Recently I attended to the first Farm to Fork dinner of the season, at Moulton Farm, on Quarry Road in Meredith. A trend of farm to restaurants and farms with dining facilities has been growing over the last few years; the idea being food is fresher when it goes directly from the "farm to fork,” no extra preservatives needed, you know where your food is coming from. One restaurant in the Lakes Region employing the practice is the Local Eatery in Laconia. They also have a butcher shop in Laconia, featuring meat from local farms. The Corner House Inn in Center Sandwich is among many restaurants that rely on local farms for many of their offerings.
The evening at Moulton’s “Farm to Fork” couldn’t have been lovelier. Weather cooperated, and the round tables with attached benches were set with festive flowers and blue water glasses, which were actually canning jars. Each table accommodated 8 people and seating is open, you sit with friends or people you don’t know, but you are there with a common purpose, good food!
The appetizer table featured a selection of New England cheeses, Kalamata olives and summer sausages, veggie cakes made of local zucchini, summer squash and broccoli with a basil pesto mayonnaise. There was greenhouse tomato jam with goat cheese, strawberries and roasted flatbread. My favorite was the house cured salmon and pea puree crostini. To top it all off, caramelized spring onions, arugula and bleu cheese. That could have been the whole meal! But looking at the rest of the menu, we knew we had to save room. We selected our appetizers, seated ourselves and began to feast. Our appetizer plates were cleared by the efficient farm crew, and we were quickly served with first course, a summer vegetable salad made with greenhouse tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, roasted summer squash and zucchini, dressed with a red wine vinaigrette. All the dishes are served family style.
Again, our plates were whisked away and the two main courses arrived. Pieces of grilled steak with a delicious rhubarb chutney and roasted spring onions was served, along with a platter of pan-seared scallops on a bed of farro salad with shell peas, radish, shaved carrots, tossed with a lemon mint vinaigrette. The farro was a perfect background to the lightly seared scallops. The accompaniments were sautéed sugar snap peas, with garlic scapes, pea tendrils, and splash of ginger soy. The surprise for me was the creamed Tuscan kale. I’m not a huge fan of Kale, but this was beyond expectations! The grand finale was strawberry shortcake, served on lemon-raspberry biscuit.
Head Chef Jonathan Diola and Tricia Lutkus, head baker, had pulled off an amazing dinner, with the assistance of the farm crew. A nice touch was having some of the farm crew seated at various tables, to answer questions about farm production, seasonal issues, etc. Getting together with friends and strangers on a beautiful summer’s evening to share locally grown food, what could be better!
Sweet Peas and Farro Salad with Lemon Mint Viniagrette
1 cup farro (Hannafords in Meredith carries this grain)
1 ½ lbs shell peas
1 medium carrot, shaved
4-5 pieces radish, thinly sliced
Fresh flat parsley
Cook the Farro according to package directions, and set aside to cool. Shell the peas and blanch them in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Drain and let cool. Thinly slice the radish. Pick the leaves of the parsley from the stem.
Mix all ingredients together and add lemon-mint vinaigrette. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Top in pan-seared scallops if desired.
Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette
1 TB. fresh mint, finely chopped
Juice from ½ lemon
¼ cup white Balsamic vinaigrette
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In a bowl, whisk all ingredients together and toss with the Farro salad.
Serves 6 to 8
Creamed Tuscan Kale
1 lb. Tuscan Kale
1 TB. olive oil
¼ cup onion, small diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
1 cup heavy cream
2 TB. cream cheese
1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Remove the stem from the kale leaves
Cook the kale in boiling water for 6 minutes.
Drain and run under cold water to cool. Then roughly chop the leaves.
In a sauce pan, heat the olive oil and add onion until translucent. Add the chopped kale, heavy cream, cream cheese and nutmeg and cook for 12-15 minutes on low heat. Stir occasionally so the mixture does not stick.
Season with salt and pepper.
Serves 4
Recipes courtesy Chef Jonathan Diola
