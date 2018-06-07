Due to your wonderful response on the story about my trip to Portugal, Spain and France, I wanted to bring you some more culinary highlights of the voyage. The Portuguese love their clams, and there is a delicious dish of clams and chourico, (sausage native to Portugal). The broth is so very flavorful, so have lots of good crusty bread for dipping.
I used steamers that I got from the Bramante Fish Company located at Moulton’s Farm on Quarry Road in Meredith. Sal Bramante, and his wife Janice, offer the freshest seafood in the area. Sal travels to the docks of Boston every week and brings only the best quality product back. Special orders are accepted, call by Wednesday. Their “catch” is the best!
Portuguese Steamed Clams and Sausage (serves 6)
5 lbs. steamer clams
¾ lb. chourico
1 sliced onion
2 TB. minced garlic
2 cups finely diced tomatoes
2 cups white wine
1 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup chopped parsley
¼ cup olive oil
Scrub the clams in running water and place in a large pot.
Add all the remaining ingredients except for the olive oil.
Cook on high for 5 minutes. Discard any unopened clams.
Divide the clams and broth into individual bowls, and drizzle with olive oil.
Serve with plenty of crusty bread.
I have always been a fan of snails, and they are a specialty of French cuisine. Now I know I have lost some of you right here, but trust me, they are delicious! I mentioned previously that as our ship, the SS Boreal, sailed across the Bay of Biscay to the coast of France, we stopped at St. Malo, France, an ancient town surrounded by ramparts, the scene of the very popular novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” I was thrilled to be walking the same cobblestoned streets as the characters in the book. When I saw the sign outside a café “Ici Escargots Grandmere”, I said to my roommate, “Here’s where to stop for lunch!” She was less than convinced, but we found a table outside, and ordered. I told her to try one of mine before she was satisfied they weren’t being forced on her. The snails were served in the classic Burgundian style, in their shells with a stuffing of butter, garlic, parsley, and a dash of salt and pepper. They were exquisite! A pincer is served to hold the snail in place while you pick out the meat with a small fork (or toothpick).
(A brief historical aside: It is interesting to note that the Romans, who had an appetite for exotic foods, found snails a delicacy. They established snail farms, and had them guarded by slaves. They were introduced to France by Caesar when he invaded Gaul, and word has it Napoleon issued “Escargots” or snails, as emergency rations for his troops!)
The best news is that you can buy the same preparation, frozen, in this country. They are imported from France, sold in foil pans that have indentations, so that when you bake them the sauce stays mainly in the shell. They are imported frozen, by the White Toque Company and are available locally at Bramante’s Fish Company. The Helix snail, considered the premium snail for flavor, is almost 100 percent protein, very high in vitamin C, each one having only 6 calories! (that is, of course, before the butter). They are also sold in cans and can be used in quiches, with vegetables and pasta. Since, with the sauce, they are very rich, two or three would make an ample appetizer. Here are two presentations, both suitable for an appetizer, that I have come up with using the frozen stuffed snails.
Escargots en Champignons
Preheat oven to 430 degrees Fahrenheit.
6 to 12 cleaned, destemmed mushroom caps
2 TB. butter
1 package Escargots in garlic and parsley sauce
In a small to medium skillet, melt the butter. Saute the mushroom caps until lightly browned, not softened. Remove to paper towels. Meanwhile, place the foil container with 6 to 12 frozen snails in the oven for about 8 minutes, or until beginning to bubble. Remove the snails from the oven and, one by one, transfer with a spoon or toothpick a snail from its shell to each mushroom cap, pouring any residual sauce over each snail/mushroom. On a baking sheet, return to the oven and heat for about 2 to 3 minutes, and serve as an appetizer or first course.
Escarogots en Phyllo Cups (the mini-phyllo cups sold locally come 15 to a package -Athena brand)
Preheat oven to 430 degrees Fahrenheit.
6 to 12 mini phyllo cups
1 package frozen Escargots in garlic and parsley sauce
Cook Escargots according to package directions; remove at about 7 to 8 minutes. Have the phyllo cups on a baking sheet; transfer each Escargot with a small fork or toothpick to each phyllo cup, with any residual sauce. Return the baking sheet to the heated oven for about 3 or 4 minutes. Serve as an hors d’oeuvre or first course.
Enjoy, and Bon Appetit!
