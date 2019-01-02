If you made a list of resolutions for the new year after a holiday period of going overboard on the Christmas cookies, eggnog, etc., here are a few recipes for salads that could be the main event. The ingredients are generally available throughout the winter months and provide a welcome light respite from the traditional heavier winter menu items.
I like this salad in the dead of winter, when everyone needs a pick-up. The luscious fruits in this dish are now available all year in most supermarkets. You may vary the fruits by adding kiwi, papaya or grapefruit, according to what is available in your store.
You probably won’t use all the dressing on the salad, so save it for another day and use it over fresh baby spinach leaves. Served with warm cornbread, this salad is a sure cure for the post-resolution blues.
Citrus Poppy Seed Chicken Salad
1 pound deli smoked chicken cut into ½ inch cubes (Use a deli roast chicken if you can’t find the smoked)
1 firm, ripe mango, peeled, pitted and cut into ½-inch cubes
1 navel orange, peeled, pith removed and sectioned
1 Moro (Blood) orange, peeled, pith removed, and sectioned
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into ½-inch cubes
1 Tb. fresh lemon juice
Lettuce leaves, for serving
1 star fruit (carambola) cut into ½-inch slices for garnish (optional)
½ half cup, slivered toasted almonds
Dressing
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon salt
2 Tbs. grated onion
1/3 cup cider vinegar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 Tbs. poppy seeds
Place the chicken and mango cubes in a large bowl. Cut the orange sections in half and add to the chicken mixture. Sprinkle, the avocado cubes with lemon juice and add them to the bowl.
To make the dressing: In a medium sized bowl, mix together the sugar, dry mustard, and salt.
Stir in the grated onion and 2 Tbs. of the vinegar, whisking until smooth. Gradually beat in the oil and the remaining vinegar. Add the poppy seeds. Whisk until the dressing is smooth. You may also make this in a jar. Cover the jar and shake well before using.
Pour ½ cup of the dressing over the chicken mixture, and toss gently but thoroughly. Add more dressing if the salad seems dry.
Line a serving platter with lettuce leaves. Mound the salad on the platter, and garnish with slices of star fruit, if desired, and the toasted almonds.
Another attractive presentation is to serve the salad in hollowed out avocado shells, garnish according to recipe.
Serves 6 to 8. Enjoy!
Feel free to use any of the winter citrus fruits available, i.e. pink grapefruit, tangerine etc.
(This recipe is from my book “Chicken Salad – Fifty favorite recipes” available on Amazon)
