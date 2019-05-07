MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host a class on Saturday, May 11 and Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for artists to create an original, knitted hat design dedicated to Lake Winnipesaukee with instructor Maryly Matthewman.
This special hat is a colorful mix of Romney Ridge hand dyed, locally sourced wool knit in Fair Isle, ancient Latvian patterns, Estonian and textured stitches which mingle to form trees, waves and beautiful mountains.
Matthewman’s knitting style is relaxed and based on a concept of change, texture, depth, imperfection, irregularity, and individuality.
This workshop is split into two sessions. The first session is a review of texture stitches, a new cast-on idea, beautiful ribbing, Estonian Nupp, color work ideas, and how to incorporate beads into knitting. Artists will be expected to do knitting between sessions. The second session will focus on how to finish the hat top, bind off and folding, various tassel ideas and beading.
The class fee is $75, and includes two, four-hour sessions. The materials fee is $40, and includes Romney Ridge Farm blend yarn, hand-dyed 50 yard skeins in five colors of Lake Winnipesaukee, and a pattern.
The class is for moderate beginner to advanced knitters. Students should bring a #5 16-inch circular needle, a small crochet hook and basic knitting supplies, as well as decorations for the hat.
To register, call 603-279-7920, or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes, or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
