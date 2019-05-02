LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library, will offer the film 'A Better Life' as the May selection for the International Film Series. The film will be shown Monday, May 6 at 6:15 p.m.
The film follows Carlos Galindo and Luis, his son, undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Carlos works as a gardener in Los Angeles, and Luis is in high school. Luis’ girlfriend is affiliated with gang members who pressure Luis to join them. The story exposes their pressures, successes, and failures.
The International Film Series is shown monthly from September-June at the Laconia Public Library. Past films are available to check out from the library.
For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.