LACONIA — The GRAMMY Museum and The Ford Motor Company Fund will present Laconia High School with the 2019 GRAMMY Signature Schools Enterprise Award in the amount of $5,500 to benefit the school’s music programs on Monday, May 20 at their spring music concert.
Laconia High School is the sixth school in New Hampshire to win the GRAMMY Museum's GRAMMY Signature Schools Enterprise Award. The museum creates opportunities for high school students to work with music professionals to get real-world experience and advice about how to have a career in music. That includes any music career, from audio engineer, concert promoter, electronic music producer or manager, to musician, music journalist, singer, or songwriter.
Krin Montrose, Laconia High School band director, will use the funds to support updates to the music program including the purchase of guitars for a new course offering, The History of Rock and Roll, as well as the purchase of a portable sound system. Montrose worked with Angel Burke, academic coordinator for teaching and learning at Laconia High School, to apply for the GRAMMY Museum Foundation grant in hopes of continuing to diversify and expand the music department offerings to interested students. “Support of the arts is a fundamental aspect of education often overlooked or undervalued when considering school funding; however, we know that the arts are not an extra in our curriculum. Students who participate in art and music programs develop creativity and critical thinking skills which are of paramount importance in an increasingly complex society and job market. Music programs allow students to become divergent thinkers while also showing a correlation between the study of music and increased academic achievement,” said Burke.
On Tuesday, May 21, students in the music program will be invited to participate in a GRAMMY Career Day event where they will hear a guest professional panel including Executive Education Director of the GRAMMY Museum David R. Sears and bassist, composer, producer, and educator Chris Robinson, who will discuss their music careers. Sears leads the team that creates and directs its educational philosophy and programs locally, regionally and nationally. His professional background includes being a music educator for many years and one of the founders of a music magnet high school in Los Angeles.
For more information about the grammy museum, visit www.grammymuseum.org, follow the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.
