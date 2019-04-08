CONCORD — Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Kristofferson, born in Texas and raised in a military family, was a Golden Gloves boxer who studied creative writing. He achieved notable success as a country songwriter in the early 1970s. His chart-topping hits — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “For the Good Times” — helped redefine country songwriting.
Kristofferson’s success as a songwriter triggered his next successful career as a performer and a flourishing career as a film actor. To date, Kristofferson has acted in more than 70 films, including his 1977 Golden Globe winning performance in “A Star Is Born.”
The three-time Grammy-winning Kristofferson has recorded 29 albums, including three with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings as part of The Highwaymen. During his April 18 performance at the Capitol Center, Kristofferson will be backed by The Strangers, the band that played behind country legend Merle Haggard beginning in the 1960s. Four of Haggard’s children are currently listed as band members.
Tickets are available at 603-225-1111 and online at ccanh.com, as well as at the box office, 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
