TILTON — Twenty-three children ages 5-14 will be taking on the iconic roles of Simba, Timon, Pumba, and Scar, among others, to perform Disney's "The Lion King, Jr." on July 13 & 14 at Tilton School's Hamilton Hall. both performances will be at 7 p.m.
The production, modified for children of all ages to perform, includes all the favorite songs, including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Circle of Life,” and “Hakuna Matata.”
The children are participatiung in One Light’s Performing Arts Summer Camp. This is the second year that camp director David Sheehy has led this educational program. “This year’s team is super solid," he said. "I believe audiences will be incredibly impressed with not only the sets and costumes, but also the caliber of production these campers will be able to produce in only a week.”
Tickets are available at www.onelighttheatre.org, by calling 603-848-7979, or at the door.
The campers will also perform "Charlotte's Web" after finishing "The Lion King, Jr." Last minute registrations for Charlotte’s Web are still being accepted. To register a child, email dsheehy@onelighttheatre.org, or call 603-848-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.