LACONIA — Contemporary folk artist and New Hampshire native Katie Dobbins will be the featured performer at the second evening of Arts in the Park at the Belknap Mill on Friday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Currently based in Boston, Katie draws from a music palette of contemporary folk and new country. To hear a sample of Katie’s music visit the Belknap Mill website, visit our Facebook page or visit Katie Dobbins at www.katiedobbinsmusic.com.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park summer series occurs in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. In the event of inclement weather the program will be moved inside to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are always welcome!
Arts in the Park continues June 22 with Wayne from Maine; July 6 with The Cody James Gang; July 20 with Hampstead Stage Company's production of "American Folk Tales”; August 3 with the Carter Mountain Brass Band; August 17 with the On Tap Band; and August 31 with the Rockin' Daddios.
Sponsorship of the 2018 Arts in the Park series is provided by the Putnam Fund, Gale Memorial Library, and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. For more information about the Arts in the Park series and other events happening throughout the summer, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.