WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, May 21 from 7-8 p.m., Justin Gordon will offer insight into the personal, unique journeys of victims of the Nazis in Postal History and the Holocaust.
A Holocaust postal historian who has collected, exhibited and lectured on the subject for 40 years, Gordon will discuss Hitler’s rise to power, his creation of anti-Semitic laws, and how those laws were reflected in the postal system.
“This is going to be an impactful, sobering look at an aspect of the Holocaust that not many people know about,” said Mike Culver, executive director of the museum. “This is an important presentation that I expect will sell out.”
According to Gordon, his presentation will take the audience on a journey through the Holocaust using actual letters and cards sent by the victims. “I would like people to go away with the understanding of how brutal the Nazis were on a personal level,” noted Gordon, who also cited the significance of the letters and cards.
Part of the Wright Museum’s Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, the lecture takes place from 7-8 p.m. at the Wright Museum, 77 Center St. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
The Wright Museum’s Lecture Series takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31.
For more information about the 2019 Lecture Series, or the museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.