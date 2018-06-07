LACONIA — J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will perform at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m. JP will beon guitar and vocals, Steve Laudicina on guitar, Chris Peet on drums and Pat Ward on bass.
In 2009, Soars and The Red Hots defeated bands from around the world to win the annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Soars also won the Albert King Award for most promising guitarist.
Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Pitman's is a ByOB venue at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
