CANTERBURY — An annual, volunteer-run celebration of community, this year’s Canterbury Fair is the 61st annual event, and will kick off with the Woodchuck Classic 5k Road Race and 2K Chipmunk Classic Kids Run. Traditionally the last Saturday in July, this year’s fair is on Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Canterbury native Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki will headline with his group, the Jordan TW Trio, featuring lively fiddle tunes and classic Irish sing-alongs with Tirrell-Wysocki on fiddle and vocals, alongside New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass.
The fair will also include traditional Morris dancing, children’s games, a yard sale, local live music, an antique tractor display, traditional demonstrators, canoe polo on the fire pond, artisans and craftspeople, and food.
The Sunset Mountain Fish and Game Club will host a chicken barbecue. Musical entertainment will be provided by Dudley Laufman, Tim Gurshin, and Mark Hopkins. Artisan demonstrations will include a blacksmith, a segmented wood turner, a broom maker, spoon carvers, a guitar maker, a potter, a flint napper who makes arrowheads, and spinners. The Canterbury Historical Society will open a new exhibit in the Elkins Memorial Building featuring the architecture of town houses. Their one-room schoolhouse is also open for the fair.
Parking is available nearby for a $5 suggested donation, with free bus service to the fair. Canterbury Center is closed to vehicular traffic during the fair.
Net proceeds from the fair benefit the Canterbury Fund, which aids local families in need of financial assistance due to hardships, and makes grants to Canterbury organizations for community projects. For more information, visit www.canterburyfair.com or www.JordanTWmusic.com.
