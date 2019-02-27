LACONIA — The Taylor Community’s 2019 Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, will continue on Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m. with the Jason Anick Trio performing on fiddle, guitar, and bass.
The free musical event will take place in Taylor’s Woodside Building.
Jason Anick, Max O’Rourke, and Greg Loughman bring a new brand of acoustic music with traditional instrumentation spinning ear-catching melodies, channeling the wit and spontaneity of three irrepressible musical storytellers.
This is the seventh season for the concert series, which provides free first-class musical programs in various genres for both Taylor residents and the local community.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook. For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org or call 603-524-5600.
