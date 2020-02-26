Jason Anick Acoustic Trio

Taylor Community’s 2020 Concert Series sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire continues Sunday, March 8, with the Jason Anick Acoustic Trio. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Taylor Community’s 2020 Concert Series sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire continues Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. with the Jason Anick Acoustic Trio. The event will be in the Woodside Building and is free and open to the public Fiddle, guitar and bass is a traditional combination. But when Jason Anick, Max O’Rourke and Greg Loughman play, they offer a new brand of acoustic music, with traditional instrumentation, catchy melodies, and the wit and spontaneity of musical storytellers. For more information, visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.

